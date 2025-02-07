Spotlight on Law Enforcement Excellence: 68th All India Police Duty Meet in Ranchi

The 68th All India Police Duty Meet is set to take place in Ranchi between February 10-15, with participants coming from 20 states, Union Territories, and various paramilitary forces.

The event will be inaugurated by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and the closing ceremony will feature Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Highlights of this year's meet include the Rifle Revolver Shooting Competition, Band Competition, and tests in 13 forensic and investigative disciplines, drawing 1,228 participants from police and paramilitary forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)