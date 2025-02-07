Spotlight on Law Enforcement Excellence: 68th All India Police Duty Meet in Ranchi
The 68th All India Police Duty Meet will occur in Ranchi from February 10-15, with participation from 20 states, Union Territories, and paramilitary forces. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will inaugurate the event, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will close it. The meet includes shooting, band competitions, and forensic sciences exams.
The 68th All India Police Duty Meet is set to take place in Ranchi between February 10-15, with participants coming from 20 states, Union Territories, and various paramilitary forces.
The event will be inaugurated by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and the closing ceremony will feature Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Highlights of this year's meet include the Rifle Revolver Shooting Competition, Band Competition, and tests in 13 forensic and investigative disciplines, drawing 1,228 participants from police and paramilitary forces.
