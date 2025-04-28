Left Menu

North Korea's Strategic Military Participation in Ukraine Conflict

North Korea has confirmed its military support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict by deploying thousands of troops and supplying ammunition. The cooperation has fostered tighter ties between the isolated nations. Russia's acknowledgment of this assistance comes as Kyiv denies being expelled from Russian territory retaken by North Korean soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:26 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant revelation, North Korea confirmed on Monday that its troops have been aiding Russia in the Ukraine conflict. Orders from leader Kim Jong Un have led to the deployment of thousands of soldiers, boosting Russia's strategic advantage in the western Kursk region, and tightening the alliance between the two isolated nations.

The confirmation coincided with Russia's announcement that it had successfully reclaimed control of areas held by Ukrainian forces, thanks in part to North Korea's unprecedented military support, which included artillery and missiles. Despite Russia's assertions of victory, Ukraine maintained that its forces were still active in some areas.

Amid international criticism, Russia acknowledged the partnership, with President Vladimir Putin personally thanking North Korea. This cooperation, underscored by a strategic partnership treaty signed last year, marks a new phase in North Korea's international relations, raising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

