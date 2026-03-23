India Cautiously Monitors US-Iran Tensions in West Asia
Following US President Trump's decision to postpone strikes on Iran, India is monitoring the situation in West Asia. Trump mentioned productive US-Iran discussions and extended Iran's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. India remains engaged with global leaders to promote regional peace.
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In response to President Donald Trump's announcement delaying military action against Iran, India is meticulously observing events unfolding in West Asia. On Monday, Trump stated the US had extended the timeframe for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz and shared that ongoing US-Iran discussions have been promising.
While details were sparse, Trump's extension reportedly lasts five days and aims to provide time for a harmonious resolution. When questioned, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India is keeping a close watch on developments in the region.
New Delhi is in active communication with major players in West Asia, consistently advocating for peace and stability. Prime Minister Modi has engaged in dialogue with various global leaders about the ongoing conflicts, emphasizing India's commitment to regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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