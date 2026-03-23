Left Menu

India Cautiously Monitors US-Iran Tensions in West Asia

Following US President Trump's decision to postpone strikes on Iran, India is monitoring the situation in West Asia. Trump mentioned productive US-Iran discussions and extended Iran's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. India remains engaged with global leaders to promote regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:40 IST
India Cautiously Monitors US-Iran Tensions in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to President Donald Trump's announcement delaying military action against Iran, India is meticulously observing events unfolding in West Asia. On Monday, Trump stated the US had extended the timeframe for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz and shared that ongoing US-Iran discussions have been promising.

While details were sparse, Trump's extension reportedly lasts five days and aims to provide time for a harmonious resolution. When questioned, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India is keeping a close watch on developments in the region.

New Delhi is in active communication with major players in West Asia, consistently advocating for peace and stability. Prime Minister Modi has engaged in dialogue with various global leaders about the ongoing conflicts, emphasizing India's commitment to regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026