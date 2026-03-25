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India's Bureaucratic Vacancy Crunch: IAS and IPS Shortfall

A significant number of posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) are vacant, with 1,300 IAS and 505 IPS positions unfilled. The government continues recruitment efforts, ensuring adherence to reservation guidelines, and actively works to fill these positions through continuous assessment and the civil services examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:55 IST
India's Bureaucratic Vacancy Crunch: IAS and IPS Shortfall
  • Country:
  • India

A considerable number of posts in India's prestigious bureaucratic branches remain unoccupied, with 1,300 in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 505 in the Indian Police Service (IPS) awaiting appointees, as informed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Currently, 5,577 IAS officers and 4,594 IPS officers hold their respective positions against sanctioned strengths, leaving significant gaps. The Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, explained that despite yearly recruiting efforts through the Civil Services Examination, vacancies persist.

The recruitment process adheres to reservation guidelines: 4% of IAS seats are reserved for candidates with disabilities. Efficient and timely filling of posts, considering administrative requirements and career growth, remains a top priority for authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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