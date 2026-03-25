The 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy: Kejriwal's Renovation Sparks Debate
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized Arvind Kejriwal for alleged expensive renovations at his former residence, dubbing it 'sheesh mahal'. The Delhi Assembly discussed a CAG report highlighting excessive costs, with comparisons to 'Rahman Dakait'. No immediate response from AAP as BJP MLAs highlighted the expenditure during a session lacking AAP representation.
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A political storm brewed in the Delhi Assembly as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slammed her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal for excessive spending on renovations of his residence, which she mockingly called 'sheesh mahal'.
The renovations, completed at a staggering Rs 33.66 crore, were more than three times the estimated cost, prompting scrutiny from the CAG report. Cinematic analogies likening Kejriwal to 'Rahman Dakait' underscored the debate.
While AAP offered no immediate comment, BJP MLAs highlighted luxurious items inside the residence. Amidst calls for accountability, Gupta urged that the CAG report be reviewed by the Public Accounts Committee for further examination.
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