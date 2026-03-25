The 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy: Kejriwal's Renovation Sparks Debate

A political storm brewed in the Delhi Assembly as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta slammed her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal for excessive spending on renovations of his residence, which she mockingly called 'sheesh mahal'.

The renovations, completed at a staggering Rs 33.66 crore, were more than three times the estimated cost, prompting scrutiny from the CAG report. Cinematic analogies likening Kejriwal to 'Rahman Dakait' underscored the debate.

While AAP offered no immediate comment, BJP MLAs highlighted luxurious items inside the residence. Amidst calls for accountability, Gupta urged that the CAG report be reviewed by the Public Accounts Committee for further examination.