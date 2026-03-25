Left Menu

Government to Consider Toll Concessions for Himachal Border Residents

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is contemplating issuing entry passes for residents in border areas, potentially providing toll concessions for frequent commuters. Integration with the FASTag system is underway, and efforts aim at easing transit for daily travelers while increasing state revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:19 IST
Government to Consider Toll Concessions for Himachal Border Residents
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to deliberate on issuing entry passes to residents living in border areas, who frequently cross state lines for work. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the move on Wednesday, emphasizing the potential toll tax concessions for these residents.

Responding to inquiries from various MLAs, Sukhu mentioned that individuals regularly traveling to and from the state might receive toll charge relief if they register their vehicles in Himachal Pradesh. The state is also considering integrating toll barriers operated by the National Highways Authority of India with those managed by local authorities for better public convenience.

The chief minister noted an expected revenue generation of Rs 228 crore from increased entry fees. Special quarterly and annual rates would apply to vehicles owned by residents within a 5-kilometre radius of toll barriers, contingent upon specific residential verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026