Government to Consider Toll Concessions for Himachal Border Residents

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to deliberate on issuing entry passes to residents living in border areas, who frequently cross state lines for work. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the move on Wednesday, emphasizing the potential toll tax concessions for these residents.

Responding to inquiries from various MLAs, Sukhu mentioned that individuals regularly traveling to and from the state might receive toll charge relief if they register their vehicles in Himachal Pradesh. The state is also considering integrating toll barriers operated by the National Highways Authority of India with those managed by local authorities for better public convenience.

The chief minister noted an expected revenue generation of Rs 228 crore from increased entry fees. Special quarterly and annual rates would apply to vehicles owned by residents within a 5-kilometre radius of toll barriers, contingent upon specific residential verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)