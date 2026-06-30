Supreme Court Thwarts Trump's Bid on Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, affirming the constitutional right enshrined in the 14th Amendment. This verdict marks another legal defeat for Trump's immigration policies and underscores the significant constitutional discussions surrounding American citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Handing President Donald Trump A Stinging Defeat | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:08 IST
Supreme Court Thwarts Trump's Bid on Birthright Citizenship
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The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked a major initiative by former President Donald Trump, aiming to limit birthright citizenship, a decision resonating deeply with American constitutional principles. In a 6-3 ruling, the court reaffirmed the protections provided by the 14th Amendment, a critical aspect of American citizenship discourse.

The ruling marks the second time this year that the court has nullified a significant Trump policy, with a prior ruling striking down global tariffs he imposed. The decision stems from a class-action lawsuit challenging Trump's executive order, which sought to deny citizenship to children born on U.S. soil to non-citizen parents.

This outcome disrupts Trump's broader immigration strategy, which has been criticized for alleged racial and religious discrimination. As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the concept of birthright citizenship remains a deeply embedded element of America's legal framework and identity.

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