U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Monday it had issued subpoenas to Alex Jones, founder of the right-wing website Infowars, and Roger Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump. The committee also issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from Dustin Stockton, a political activist linked to Steve Bannon, and Stockton's fiancee, Jennifer Lawrence. Stockton and Lawrence were members of the group We Build the Wall, which was raided by federal agents in August 2020 as part of a fraud investigation.

It also issued a subpoena to Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump.

