Russia's Putin says Erdogan helping to end war but Zelenskiy not ready for talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, but said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not prepared to hold peace talks.

Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said Erdogan was always proposing meetings with Zelenskiy - although he had not done so at their meeting this time in Samarkand - and that the Turkish leader had made a "significant contribution" to attempts to end the conflict.

