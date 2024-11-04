Germany's Unwavering Support Amidst Ukraine's Battlefield Struggles

Germany's top diplomat made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, signaling a robust show of European support for Ukraine ahead of a pivotal US presidential election that could reshape Washington's approach to Russia's invasion.

The visit comes as Germany, Ukraine's second-largest weapons supplier, reaffirmed its commitment through Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Baerbock pledged Germany's unwavering backing, stating that Berlin, alongside international partners, would stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary to achieve a just resolution to the conflict.

Amidst Russia's persistent offensive in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Western military aid has been ramping up, albeit slower than desired. Facing logistical challenges, Zelenskyy seeks broader Western support, including NATO membership and missile capabilities, a move that's met with cautious responses.

