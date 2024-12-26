Turkey Greenlights Historic Talks with Kurdish Leader

In a landmark decision, Turkey will allow the pro-Kurdish party to engage in talks with imprisoned militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, as reported by the pro-government Sabah newspaper on Thursday.

According to Sabah's website, a delegation from the DEM Party is expected to visit Ocalan's prison on Imrali Island later this week, in a visit marking nearly a decade since the last direct talks.

This decision follows a proposal by a key ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, aimed at ending the 40-year conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), led by Ocalan.

