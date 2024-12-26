Left Menu

Turkey Greenlights Historic Talks with Kurdish Leader

Turkey has permitted a pro-Kurdish party to meet Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned militant leader, marking the first visit in almost a decade. Proposed by an Erdogan ally, this move aims to resolve the long-standing conflict between the state and Ocalan's Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:07 IST
Turkey Greenlights Historic Talks with Kurdish Leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a landmark decision, Turkey will allow the pro-Kurdish party to engage in talks with imprisoned militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, as reported by the pro-government Sabah newspaper on Thursday.

According to Sabah's website, a delegation from the DEM Party is expected to visit Ocalan's prison on Imrali Island later this week, in a visit marking nearly a decade since the last direct talks.

This decision follows a proposal by a key ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, aimed at ending the 40-year conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), led by Ocalan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024