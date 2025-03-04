Left Menu

EU's Ambitious REARM Europe Plan Targets Defense Boost Amid US Shifts

The European Union proposed an 800 billion-euro plan, dubbed 'REARM Europe,' aiming to enhance EU defense capabilities amid potential US disengagement and aid Ukraine in negotiations with Russia. The strategy involves fiscal policy adjustments and loans to increase defense spending, with focus on upgrading military equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:09 IST
EU's Ambitious REARM Europe Plan Targets Defense Boost Amid US Shifts
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has announced a significant initiative termed 'REARM Europe,' involving a proposed 800 billion-euro investment aimed at strengthening defense capabilities among member states. This move comes amid rising concerns over potential US withdrawal and aims to support Ukraine amidst stalled American assistance, intending to bolster defense postures against Russian aggression.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the plan, which would relax fiscal constraints on member states, empowering them to boost defense expenditures significantly. The objective includes improving air and missile defenses, artillery systems, and cyber capabilities. The strategy encompasses a 150 billion-euro loans programme to further enhance military investments across the EU.

The proposal highlights the geopolitical tensions spurred on by recent developments in the US, as President Trump's foreign policy decisions cast uncertainty on trans-Atlantic alliances. Meanwhile, EU leaders are cautiously optimistic about unanimous support for the plan, as internal negotiations continue to ensure consensus - particularly highlighting Hungary's pivotal agreement role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025