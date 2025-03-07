Italy's Proposal on NATO Defense for Ukraine: A Strategic Turn

Kyiv has requested further details from Italy on a proposal by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to extend NATO's mutual defense framework to Ukraine. Italy's offer aims to provide security assurances without offering NATO membership or peacekeeping troops, as Ukraine searches for long-term guarantees amid ongoing negotiations over Russia's invasion.

European nations, including Britain and France, are exploring plans to deploy troops under potential peace deals. While Russia opposes these efforts, former U.S. President Donald Trump believes cooperation could be possible. Meloni, an ally of Trump, maintains her support for Ukraine and suggests NATO's Article 5 as a lasting solution.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi regards this as part of broader discussions on long-term security assurances. Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna considers Meloni's idea pragmatic, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renews calls for an air and sea truce following recent Russian air strikes.

