Zelenskyy Appoints New Military Chief Amid Strategic Shifts

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Hnatov as the new Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, aiming to bolster the military amid ongoing combat in the Kursk region. The change reflects Zelenskyy's dynamic strategy to adapt to the evolving conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:57 IST
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has announced a significant appointment within the military ranks, naming Andrii Hnatov as the new Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. This strategic move comes amidst intensified battles in Russia's Kursk region and mounting challenges in Donetsk.

The decision to appoint Hnatov, replacing Anatoliy Barhylevych, was publicized via the General Staff's Telegram channel. According to Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, the aim is to systematically enhance the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Despite the shuffle, Barhylevych remains an integral part of the team as the General Inspector of the Defence Ministry, tasked with overseeing military standards and discipline.

This leadership change coincides with ongoing combat engagements in the Kursk area, where Ukrainian troops clashed with Russian forces. The situation highlights the escalating need for strategic adjustments, as Ukraine grapples with territorial retreats and negotiating stances in the confrontation with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

