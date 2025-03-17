Trump and Putin Gear Up for Crucial Talk to End Ukraine War

Donald Trump plans to hold vital talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday regarding the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing territorial concessions and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Trump is pushing for a potential 30-day ceasefire proposal approved by Ukraine, although achieving a final agreement remains uncertain amid ongoing hostilities.

Trump expressed a cautious optimism, emphasizing the need for compromise to prevent 'endless warfare' and potential escalation. The U.S. stance remains uncertain on Russia retaining Ukrainian territories amidst the contentious debates over national interest and territorial integrity, with NATO's involvement complicating matters further.

Russia continues to demand stringent guarantees, notably excluding Ukraine from NATO, as talks progress. The ongoing war poses risks to international law, especially concerning territorial sovereignty and national security. Western allies express willingness to deploy peacekeeping forces, pending the conclusion of negotiations and hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)