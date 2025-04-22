Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Call for Ukraine-Russia Talks Gains Momentum

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness for dialogue with Russia, contingent upon establishing a ceasefire. He announced that once hostilities cease, negotiations could occur in any format.

At a Kyiv briefing, Zelenskiy noted complexity in issues like territory and NATO membership, with talks set among Western officials in London.

Amid U.S.-led efforts to end the war, Zelenskiy looks forward to a potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Pope Francis's funeral later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)