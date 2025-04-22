Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Call for Ukraine-Russia Talks Gains Momentum

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated readiness for talks with Russia once a ceasefire begins. Addressing complex issues, a Ukrainian delegation will discuss ceasefire terms with Western officials in London. Zelenskiy anticipates meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Pope Francis's funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:26 IST
Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Call for Ukraine-Russia Talks Gains Momentum

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness for dialogue with Russia, contingent upon establishing a ceasefire. He announced that once hostilities cease, negotiations could occur in any format.

At a Kyiv briefing, Zelenskiy noted complexity in issues like territory and NATO membership, with talks set among Western officials in London.

Amid U.S.-led efforts to end the war, Zelenskiy looks forward to a potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Pope Francis's funeral later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025