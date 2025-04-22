Zelenskiy's Ceasefire Call for Ukraine-Russia Talks Gains Momentum
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated readiness for talks with Russia once a ceasefire begins. Addressing complex issues, a Ukrainian delegation will discuss ceasefire terms with Western officials in London. Zelenskiy anticipates meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Pope Francis's funeral.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:26 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness for dialogue with Russia, contingent upon establishing a ceasefire. He announced that once hostilities cease, negotiations could occur in any format.
At a Kyiv briefing, Zelenskiy noted complexity in issues like territory and NATO membership, with talks set among Western officials in London.
Amid U.S.-led efforts to end the war, Zelenskiy looks forward to a potential meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Pope Francis's funeral later this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Imran Khan's Secret Establishment Talks Amid Internal Rifts
Macron Calls for Humanitarian Lift: A Diplomatic Push in the Middle East
U.S.-China Trade Tensions: A Diplomatic Standoff
Crown Prince of Dubai's Pioneering Visit to India Sparks Strategic Talks
EU vs. Tariffs: Von der Leyen's Strategic Industry Talks