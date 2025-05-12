Left Menu

Zelenskiy Welcomes Potential Trump Involvement in Russia Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy supports the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump joining negotiations with Russia in Turkey. He believes that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is well-suited to host a high-level meeting and hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate without evasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:33 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his approval of the potential involvement of U.S. President Donald Trump in peace talks with Russia.

Slated to occur in Turkey, this meeting is seen by Zelenskiy as an opportunity to enact substantial changes, should Trump attend.

Zelenskiy emphasized the role of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, highlighting his capability to host a high-profile summit and expressing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not avoid participating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

