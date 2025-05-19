Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump Engages with Putin and Zelenskiy

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled for a diplomatic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin followed by a dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. These talks aim to address geopolitical issues between the nations, as confirmed by the White House.

In an important diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump will connect with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 10 a.m. ET. The meeting is set against a backdrop of intricate international relations, highlighting the significance of dialogue between the two leaders.

Upon concluding his conversation with Putin, Trump's attention will shift to Ukraine as he plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The back-to-back discussions underscore efforts to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape involving these powerful nations.

The White House confirmed these interactions, signaling potential developments in U.S. foreign policy and international diplomacy, emphasizing the United States' role in fostering dialogue amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

