Crisis in Ukraine: Escalation Amidst Missiles and Diplomacy

Russian attacks in Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of 24 civilians and injured over 200. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is seeking further Western aid at the NATO summit. Military commitments from the US might soon run out, amidst uncertainties of future support against Russia's ongoing invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian assaults have intensified in Ukraine, killing at least 24 and injuring over 200, local officials reported. Amid this turmoil, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking NATO's assurances for continued Western support against Russia's prolonged invasion.

Throughout the conflict, Russian forces have relentlessly targeted Ukraine's civilian areas, leading to over 12,000 civilian casualties as documented by the UN. In response, Ukraine has launched its own drone offensives against Russia, affecting residential areas there.

At the NATO summit in The Hague, Zelenskyy aims to secure additional military support against Russia's mightier forces. As U.S. military commitments to Ukraine from the Biden era near exhaustion, there's growing uncertainty whether President Trump will initiate further aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

