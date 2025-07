Stalemate in Eastern Europe: Trump's 50-Day Ultimatum to Russia in Ukraine

The 50-day ultimatum issued by President Donald Trump to Russia, threatening sanctions unless a peace deal is reached in Ukraine, adds pressure but grants the Kremlin time to escalate its military efforts. Despite Russian land gains, Ukrainian resistance remains robust, making quick breakthroughs unlikely, according to analysts.

President Vladimir Putin insists on Ukraine's withdrawal from the illegally annexed regions and renunciation of its NATO aspirations. These demands remain unacceptable to Kyiv and the West. Meanwhile, delays in US weapon shipments are causing exasperation among Ukrainian forces, which rely heavily on Western support to fend off Russian advances.

Russian troops continue to target strategic strongholds in the Donetsk region, aiming to broaden their territorial control. Military experts suggest that while Russia's slow but sustained offensive could deplete Ukrainian forces over time, swift territorial gains remain improbable due to Ukraine's adept use of drone technology in defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)