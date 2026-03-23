Diplomatic Dialogue: China Calls for Enhanced UK Partnership
China's Foreign Minister urged the UK to strengthen cooperation across various fields and manage disputes effectively during talks with the British National Security Adviser. The dialogue addressed issues such as Iran, with emphasis on dialogue and negotiation for conflict resolution.
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- China
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on Britain to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, emphasizing the importance of managing disputes efficiently. This statement came during his meeting with Jonathan Powell, Britain's national security adviser, as reported by China's state broadcaster, CCTV.
The discussion, held in Beijing, highlighted the necessity for constructive communication, with Wang suggesting that challenges could be addressed if both nations engage positively. The two officials exchanged views on Iran, where Wang cautioned against actions that might exacerbate the situation.
Wang underscored the need for dialogue and negotiation as the means to address the root causes of the Iranian conflict, advocating for resolution through peaceful discussions. The meeting reflects a mutual interest in cooperating despite existing global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Wang Yi
- Jonathan Powell
- foreign minister
- cooperation
- disputes
- Iran
- negotiation
- diplomacy
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