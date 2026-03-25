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Diplomatic Opportunities: U.S. President's Iran Talks

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul praised U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts for negotiations with Iran, emphasizing the importance of giving diplomacy a chance. Speaking in Berlin with Tunisia's Mohamed Ali Nafti, Wadephul highlighted the significance of Iran's regime engaging in dialogue during this critical window of opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:13 IST
Diplomatic Opportunities: U.S. President's Iran Talks

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday praised U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to engage in negotiations with Iran, aiming to end ongoing hostilities. Speaking at a press event in Berlin alongside Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, Wadephul expressed hope for the success of these diplomatic efforts.

Wadephul commended Trump's decision to delay his ultimatum to the Iranian regime, viewing it as a positive step towards meaningful dialogue. He stressed the importance of seizing this diplomatic opportunity to resolve longstanding tensions between the U.S. and Iran through negotiations.

Emphasizing the critical nature of this moment, Wadephul urged Iran's leaders to respond constructively to the U.S.'s overtures, highlighting that diplomacy should be given a fair chance to succeed during this period of potential reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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