Protests in Albania: Clash Over Coastal Developments and Corruption Claims

Albanian police used water cannons and teargas to disperse protesters opposing government-linked coastal development projects amid allegations of corruption. The demonstrations, sparked by a planned resort by Jared Kushner, have evolved into broader anti-corruption protests. Injuries were reported, and Prime Minister Edi Rama faces criticism for his handling of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Albanian Police Used Water Cannons And Teargas On Thursday To Disperse Antigovernment Protesters In Front Of Parliament Who Threw Eggs And Flour At Police Officers And Some Lawmakers Three Police Officers And One Protester Were Injured In Clashes | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:16 IST
Protests in Albania: Clash Over Coastal Developments and Corruption Claims
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Albanian police deployed water cannons and teargas on Thursday to control anti-government protesters who were throwing eggs and flour at officers and lawmakers in front of parliament.

The ongoing protests in Tirana, sparked by allegations of corruption tied to coastal development projects, have left three officers and one protester injured, according to local media. Demonstrations, originally against a luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner, have broadened to include various coastal developments.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, whose administration denies the corruption allegations, faces criticism for not addressing widespread corruption or improving essential services. More protests are planned, as public mistrust lingers despite recent government dismissals.

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