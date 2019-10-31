International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala inaugurates 'Run for Unity' in Gurugram

Newly-elected Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala inaugurated the 'Run for Unity' event in Gurugram on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:59 IST
Dushyant Chautala inaugurated the 'Run for Unity' event in Gurugram on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Newly-elected Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala inaugurated the 'Run for Unity' event in Gurugram on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Chautala said: "We should commemorate the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to create a united India. The upcoming generation should learn from the efforts to create an independent and united India by these hard-working leaders."

Chautala also took a dig at Congress, stating that the current government is united and ready to move forward with progressive thinking. While on the topic of pollution in both the areas of Delhi and Haryana, Chautala stated that both governments should come together to promote the techniques of pollution reduction like organic farming.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off the event at Parade Ground in Panchkula, Haryana. The 'Run for Unity' event is organised on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. At the time of independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a key role in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. The day of his birth, therefore, celebrates his efforts and contributions.

Since 2014, October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

