Chile's astronomers face growing concern as urban and industrial developments increase light pollution, potentially jeopardizing the pristine dark skies critical for world-class astronomy. Angel Otarola of SOCHIAS warns of the risks to observatories.

In Russia, the Kremlin announced the replacement of its space agency head, following a significant setback in their lunar mission. Dmitry Bakanov steps in amid calls for dynamic agency development.

Facing future uncertainties, scientists predict possible devastation if asteroid Bennu collides with Earth in 2182, while Taiwan showcases cutting-edge satellite technology with impressive Earth imagery from ArkEdge.

