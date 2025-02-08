Left Menu

Chile's Celestial Battle: Dark Skies vs. Urban Growth

Significant developments threaten astronomy in Chile, with increasing light pollution jeopardizing its renowned dark skies. Meanwhile, Russia's space challenges continue with a leadership change following mission failures. Additionally, an asteroid poses a distant risk, and a Taiwanese satellite impresses with optical capabilities, highlighting various facets of global space-related concerns.

Chile's Celestial Battle: Dark Skies vs. Urban Growth
Chile's astronomers face growing concern as urban and industrial developments increase light pollution, potentially jeopardizing the pristine dark skies critical for world-class astronomy. Angel Otarola of SOCHIAS warns of the risks to observatories.

In Russia, the Kremlin announced the replacement of its space agency head, following a significant setback in their lunar mission. Dmitry Bakanov steps in amid calls for dynamic agency development.

Facing future uncertainties, scientists predict possible devastation if asteroid Bennu collides with Earth in 2182, while Taiwan showcases cutting-edge satellite technology with impressive Earth imagery from ArkEdge.

