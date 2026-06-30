U.S. Carbon Emissions Surge Amid Coal Revival

The United States Accounted For About A Third Of The Rise In Global Carbon Dioxide Emissions In

The latest report from the Energy Institute has revealed that the United States has played a major role in the global surge of carbon dioxide emissions. By 2025, the country accounted for approximately one-third of the total emissions increase globally.

Rising gas prices have driven power producers to revert to coal, exacerbating carbon emissions, according to collaborations between the Energy Institute, Ember, Kearney Institute, and KPMG. This shift has sparked concern among environmentalists and policymakers alike about the long-term implications for climate change efforts.

The report's highlights underline the urgent need for sustainable energy policies and the transition towards cleaner alternatives to mitigate environmental impacts effectively.