Gaurav Gera's Journey: From Letters to Limelight

In a heartfelt reflection, actor Gaurav Gera shared a poignant letter he wrote to his parents upon his arrival in Mumbai in 1998. The letter, penned 28 years ago, reveals his gratitude towards his family and his younger self for enduring the rollercoaster journey in showbiz.

Known for captivating performances, Gera first gained fame as Nandu in the beloved TV series 'Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi'. His career has since spanned television, films, and digital content, including his notable portrayal of Mohammed Aalam in 'Dhurandhar'.

Despite the challenges he faced, Gera reflects on his career with optimism and appreciation. His latest film, a sequel to the hit 'Dhar 2025', features major Bollywood stars and showcases Gera's versatility, capturing audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)