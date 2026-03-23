China Calls for Middle East Ceasefire Amid Global Economic Concerns

China on Monday cautioned all parties involved in the Middle East conflict, especially the U.S. and Israel, to halt military actions. The Chinese government warned that prolonging the war may result in a 'vicious cycle' and negatively impact global growth as well as reduce demand for Chinese exports.

Chinese special envoy Zhai Jun highlighted the urgent need for peace during a post-diplomatic tour briefing. Stops included Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. His sentiments were echoed by Lin Jian from the Chinese foreign ministry, who stated that using force would only perpetuate the conflict.

China's concerns extend to trade implications, as a sustained conflict could destabilize emerging markets, which are crucial for Chinese exports. Although China is better positioned to handle rising oil prices, such as with coal dependency and oil reserves, a prolonged clash could still affect its economy and inflation rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)