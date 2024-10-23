NATO Allies Address North Korean Troop Deployment to Russia

NATO allies are actively engaged in discussions regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, a concern that was confirmed by NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah on Wednesday.

Although specific allies involved have not been disclosed, Dakhlallah stated that there is confirmed evidence of troop deployments but did not provide further details.

The North Atlantic Council is expected to receive a briefing from South Korea soon to delve deeper into the issue, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted there's evidence of these deployments, though their purpose remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)