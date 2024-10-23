Left Menu

NATO Allies Address North Korean Troop Deployment to Russia

NATO allies are in talks about North Korean troop deployments to Russia, according to spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah. While evidence of such deployment is confirmed, details about the specific allies involved were not disclosed. The North Atlantic Council will soon receive a briefing from South Korea for further discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:01 IST
NATO Allies Address North Korean Troop Deployment to Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO allies are actively engaged in discussions regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, a concern that was confirmed by NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah on Wednesday.

Although specific allies involved have not been disclosed, Dakhlallah stated that there is confirmed evidence of troop deployments but did not provide further details.

The North Atlantic Council is expected to receive a briefing from South Korea soon to delve deeper into the issue, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted there's evidence of these deployments, though their purpose remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024