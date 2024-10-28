Left Menu

Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Rise Between North and South Korea

North Korea accuses South Korea of sending drones over its territory to distribute anti-government leaflets. An investigation claims drones flew over Pyongyang three times this month. North Korea threatens retaliation, escalating tensions. Seoul denies the accusations and deems North Korea's claims unworthy of response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 04:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 04:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea's defence ministry has accused South Korea's military of deploying drones over its territory for political purposes. This act, it says, infringes on the country's sovereignty, according to a statement from state media outlet KCNA on Monday.

The North Korean ministry detailed incidents claiming that South Korean drones had traversed Pyongyang no fewer than three times this month, distributing anti-North Korean leaflets. Additionally, KCNA released images purportedly showing a crashed South Korean military drone. An analysis revealed over 230 flight plans and logs since June 2023, including a directive to scatter 'political motivational rubbish.'

Adding to the tensions, North Korea warned of a 'merciless offensive' if such intrusions recur. Meanwhile, Seoul downplayed the allegations, suggesting Pyongyang's claims aren't deserving of verification. Adding to the complex geopolitical landscape, reports indicate that North Korea might be sending troops to Russia, potentially escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

