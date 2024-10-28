Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Rise Between North and South Korea

North Korea's defence ministry has accused South Korea's military of deploying drones over its territory for political purposes. This act, it says, infringes on the country's sovereignty, according to a statement from state media outlet KCNA on Monday.

The North Korean ministry detailed incidents claiming that South Korean drones had traversed Pyongyang no fewer than three times this month, distributing anti-North Korean leaflets. Additionally, KCNA released images purportedly showing a crashed South Korean military drone. An analysis revealed over 230 flight plans and logs since June 2023, including a directive to scatter 'political motivational rubbish.'

Adding to the tensions, North Korea warned of a 'merciless offensive' if such intrusions recur. Meanwhile, Seoul downplayed the allegations, suggesting Pyongyang's claims aren't deserving of verification. Adding to the complex geopolitical landscape, reports indicate that North Korea might be sending troops to Russia, potentially escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)